Child seriously hurt in attack by several dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a child has serious injuries after being attacked by dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, it happened on Saturday at a home on Elkhorn Drive.

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All of the dogs are in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

This is a developing story.

