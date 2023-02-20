Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Springlike Week Begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are coming off a fantastic February weekend, but some changes show up out there today in the form of a few showers. This kicks off a pattern full of sprintime temps and a few more rounds of showers and storms.

Let’s kick things off with what’s going on out there today. Temps are generally running from the middle 50s to the low 60s as a quick hitting band of showers zips through here. This will be more prominent across the southern half of the state.

The threat for a few more showers and storms will be with us through Thursday as warm temps spike in from the south.

Temps Wednesday into Thursday will spike into the 60s and 70s across our entire area.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will be noted this weekend into early next week.

