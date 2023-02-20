Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Springlike Week Begins

temps
temps(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are coming off a fantastic February weekend, but some changes show up out there today in the form of a few showers. This kicks off a pattern full of sprintime temps and a few more rounds of showers and storms.

Let’s kick things off with what’s going on out there today. Temps are generally running from the middle 50s to the low 60s as a quick hitting band of showers zips through here. This will be more prominent across the southern half of the state.

The threat for a few more showers and storms will be with us through Thursday as warm temps spike in from the south.

Temps Wednesday into Thursday will spike into the 60s and 70s across our entire area.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will be noted this weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury University addresses public safety concerns, schedules end of revival on campus
Police say there are no suspects at large
Coroner: Teen breaking into Lexington home shot, killed
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an accident on I-75 on...
Pedestrian critically injured after accident on I-75
Lexington Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting.
Juvenile injured in shooting

Latest News

Rain will roll into Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain will increase soon
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers will roll through Kentucky this week
Tracking highs in the 70s by Wednesday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking a weak cold front, which will stall out, on Monday, increasing our chances, for rain,...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Next Week