Chris Livingston earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After helping the Kentucky men’s basketball team to wins at Mississippi State and at home against No. 10 Tennessee, freshman Chris Livingston has garnered Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week laurels, the conference office announced Monday. Livingston averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and two assists per game as the Wildcats picked up a pair of critical victories.

The award is the fifth weekly SEC honor for a Wildcat this season. Oscar Tshiebwe earned SEC Player of the Week honors Jan. 23, while Cason Wallace has garnered SEC Freshman of the Week honors three times this season.

In a 71-68 win at Mississippi State on Wednesday, Livingston scored all 13 of his points in the second half. He dished out a career-best three assists and tied his career-high with two steals. The Akron, Ohio native also pulled down five boards while connecting on all six of his free throw attempts. In the 66-54 victory over the Volunteers on Saturday, Livingston scored 12 points while grabbing a career-high 10 boards, notching his first career double-double as the Wildcats pulled off the regular-season sweep of Tennessee for the first time since 2011-12.

Kentucky has dominated the weekly SEC awards with John Calipari at the helm. UK has won more weekly SEC honors (124) than any other school during the Calipari era, including 94 SEC Freshman of the Week awards and 30 SEC Player of the Week honors.

For the season, Livingston is averaging 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest. He’s notched five double-figure scoring contests, including three in his last four games, while pulling down five or more rebounds on six occasions. Livingston also sits second on the team in 3-point percentage at 38.1% (16-for-42).

Livingston and the Wildcats travel to Gainesville, Florida for a 7 p.m. ET Wednesday matchup with the Gators. The game will be televised on ESPN.

