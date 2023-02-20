Crash involving semi, ambulance in Lexington

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No injuries were reported in a crash involving a semi and an ambulance in Lexington Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Georgetown Rd. and Citation Blvd.

There was a patient on board the ambulance at the time, but the Lexington Fire Department says they were able to finish the transport of that patient to the hospital.

No injuries were reported from the crash, but there was a small hydraulic leak that crews had to clean up.

All inbound lanes of Georgetown Rd. and part of Citation Blvd were shut down while crews worked the scene.

