How would you like to win a brand new home and support an amazing cause at the same time?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is again partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the 2023 Dream Home giveaway.

This year’s home will be built at 3517 Stolen Horse Trace in the Home Place subdivision off Polo Club Boulevard.

The 2500 square foot home will feature four bedrooms, two and a half baths and is being built by Mulberry Builders. The home is valued in the mid $400,000 range.

This is the first year for Mulberry Builders to work with St. Jude.

Mulberry Builders is a Lexington-based contracting business owned and operated by Chris and Chellie Mulberry. The Mulberry’s say, for their family-oriented company, teaming up to build homes and help sick children was a great opportunity.

“The building industry has been very fortunate to us. We have been able to provide for our family and all of our team members’ families and it was just a great way to give back to a cause that is so much bigger than ourselves and our company,” said Chris Mulberry.

The tickets to enter the Dream Home giveaway are $100 and will go on sale July 6, 2023. The Lexington St. Jude Dream Home will be given away on September 28, 2023.

