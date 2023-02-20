Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a weak cold front, which will stall out, on Monday, increasing our chances, for rain, as we start the week.

Here are the rain chances, for Lexington, over the next 7 days. (WKYT)

Then, a warm front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, setting us up from some spring-like weather by midweek.

Expect warm temperatures and strong to severe storms, until Thursday night, that’s when a powerful cold front will push across the Bluegrass.

Here's how much rain, you could get, according to the GFS, over the nest 7 days. (WKYT)

Another weather maker will bring more rain, for Kentucky, next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

