Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking Spring-Like Weather Next Week
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a weak cold front, which will stall out, on Monday, increasing our chances, for rain, as we start the week.
Then, a warm front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, setting us up from some spring-like weather by midweek.
Expect warm temperatures and strong to severe storms, until Thursday night, that’s when a powerful cold front will push across the Bluegrass.
Another weather maker will bring more rain, for Kentucky, next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
