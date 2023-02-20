Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers will roll through Kentucky this week

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will not be a washout but you will see more rain chances lining up this week.

These rain chances will not fill the skies for an entire day at any point. What you will experience is rain for a little while and then a larger break. This will continue through the end of the week.

By the middle of the week, temperatures should soar into the 70s. I expect both Wednesday & Thursday to reach the 70s before a front passes by us. Once it clears Kentucky those highs will fall to the 40s on Friday. It might be just cold enough that we see a little morning mix on Saturday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury University addresses public safety concerns, schedules end of revival on campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an accident on I-75 on...
Pedestrian critically injured after accident on I-75
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Rain will roll into Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Tracking highs in the 70s by Wednesday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking a weak cold front, which will stall out, on Monday, increasing our chances, for rain,...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Next Week
temps
Shane Smith’s Forecast | Active Weather Ahead