Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers will roll through Kentucky this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will not be a washout but you will see more rain chances lining up this week.

These rain chances will not fill the skies for an entire day at any point. What you will experience is rain for a little while and then a larger break. This will continue through the end of the week.

By the middle of the week, temperatures should soar into the 70s. I expect both Wednesday & Thursday to reach the 70s before a front passes by us. Once it clears Kentucky those highs will fall to the 40s on Friday. It might be just cold enough that we see a little morning mix on Saturday.

