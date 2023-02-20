Juvenile injured in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left a juvenile injured.

Officials say just before 9 p.m. they were called to a home in the 400 block of Ash Street for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. They were taken to an area hospital.

No word on their condition.

Lexington Police say the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, no information about a possible suspect has been released.

