Kentucky Newsmakers 2/19: Ky. House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade; Ky. Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson

Kentucky Newsmakers - David Meade & Aaron Thompson
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Kentucky House of Representatives, David Meade, and Aaron Thompson.

The legislature is in the middle of its 2023 session, and lawmakers are home this weekend to hear what those who elected them have to say.

From a reduction in the state income tax to new abortion legislation to proposed bans on drag shows, many issues are up for consideration.

We know there are lots of employment opportunities out there but is Kentucky training its workforce to align with the jobs of today and tomorrow, and why is the high school to college-bound rate dropping?

Dr.Aaron Thompson is president of the council on postsecondary education. He’s a former university professor and administrator, persuasive education advocate and gifted speaker on the shifting trends in society.

