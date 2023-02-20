Local businesses hope for steady decline in inflation to continue

By Julia Sandor
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, non-farm payroll employment rose by more than $500,000 in January. The inflation rate slowed slightly last month, but the Kentucky Retail Federation said it hasn’t seen any drastic changes.

Steve McClain, with the Kentucky Retail Federation said they saw holiday sales go up last year, but not as much as many experts predicted.

“The cost of getting goods is still stubbornly high right now.” McClain said. “Consumers have been surprisingly resilient even as costs have gone up last year, and even though they were more cautious, they were still spending.”

Calypso Boutique in Lexington deals with a lot of expenses as a small, local business. Shelby Hatchett, with Calypso Boutique, said regardless of high vendor prices, they still get business in store and online.

“Our prices from our wholesale vendors have gone up, but we’re trying to stay consistent with our pricing for our customers because when they come in we know what they’re expecting from Calypso,” Hatchett said.

For small Kentucky businesses, they said they’re happy to have so much support within the community.

“We always try to say, if you’re shopping small, then it makes our day.” Hatchett said. ”Whatever business it is, if you’re shopping with us or High on Art Coffee, we love to see you all. We are so grateful for that.”

McClain said although unemployment numbers have improved and inflation rates have slightly lowered, prices in grocery stores or at gas stations still might be high.

