Man facing first-degree murder charge in death of young child

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A young child is dead and a man is now facing a murder charge in Whitley County.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were contacted Sunday evening by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a death investigation involving a 3-year-old child in the Woodbine community.

KSP says first responders found the child unresponsive and the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

State police say 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor of Woodbine has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

