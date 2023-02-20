Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A young child is dead and a man is now facing a murder charge in Whitley County.
According to Kentucky State Police, they were contacted Sunday evening by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a death investigation involving a 3-year-old child in the Woodbine community.
KSP says first responders found the child unresponsive and the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
State police say 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor of Woodbine has been arrested on a murder charge. He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
The investigation into what happened is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
