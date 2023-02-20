One killed in Lexington burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person is dead after an overnight burglary.

Officers were called to Jouett Creek Drive off Hays Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a burglary.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a home.

He died from his injuries.

Police say everyone involved in the incident have been contacted and there are no suspects at large.

Officers could not confirm if the homeowner or the suspect was shot.

This story is developing and will be updated as WKYT learns more.

