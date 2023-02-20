Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.(NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a shooting in New Jersey, and the shooter is believed to be among the deceased.

Police in Linden in Union County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found two adults and a juvenile deceased.

Another juvenile was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter “is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.”

The names and ages of the people killed and wounded and other details weren’t immediately released.

Mayor Derek Armstead said “There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.” Armstead asked for prayers, especially for “the child in the hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury University addresses public safety concerns, schedules end of revival on campus
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are not...
Driver hospitalized after crashing into Tates Creek Centre
Scott County school leaders say they have a plan to try to address their teacher shortage.
Kentucky school district has plan to address teacher shortage
Debris leftover from fire at Owingsville non-profit
Owingsville building destroyed by fire housed non-profit
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed House Bill 1 into law, lowering the income tax in Kentucky.
Beshear signs bill to lower income tax in Kentucky

Latest News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 2/19: Ky. House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade; Ky. Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78