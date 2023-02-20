VIDEO: Pickup truck plows into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck plowed into a house in Lexington.

It happened Monday afternoon around 1:20 on Carlisle Avenue.

A surveillance camera at a nearby home captured the crash on video:

It happened Monday afternoon around 1:20 on Carlisle Avenue.

The fire department says it looks like no one was home when it happened, and no injuries were reported, but there is significant structural damage to the house. They say it will require “significant shoring.”

The homeowner, Paul Cornett, claims the driver did not have a driver’s license but had insurance.

Cornett’s two cats are currently missing.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.