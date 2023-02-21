Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds and Warm Temps

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a better looking weather day across Kentucky as some sunshine makes a return visit. This sun will be accompanied by better temps as near record highs surge in over the next few days. But, this is a pattern that will get us into trouble over the next month or so.

Temps out there range from the middle 50s to middle 60s depending on where you are. Skies will stay partly sunny with just a small shot at a shower going up.

A Spring Fever ALERT is on for Wednesday and Thursday as temps surge deep into the 70s.

#TeamSpring is loving life until that front blows through Thursday night and knocks temps down into the 20s by Friday morning.

The warm temps will be accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms and very gusty winds. Gusty winds? This winter? No way!!

This is what we get with this super-active setup with three systems likely to work through here from Wednesday/Thursday into early next week.

