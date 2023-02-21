EKU’s Wells signs 4-year extension

Contract now runs through 2026 season
EKU coach Walt Wells patrols the sidelines during his team's 35-28 win over Southern Utah.
EKU coach Walt Wells patrols the sidelines during his team's 35-28 win over Southern Utah.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University has signed football coach Walt Wells to a new four-year contract extension, which now runs through the 2026 season.

Wells will begin his fourth season as the Colonels’ head coach.

“I am extremely appreciative of the entire EKU administration for their support of our football program,” Wells said. “I’m also tremendously grateful for our players and staff here at EKU. Their work and commitment has built a great foundation and we are excited to continue to build this program in a way that Colonel Football is always a ‘Matter Of Pride.’”

Last season, Wells directed the Colonels to the ASUN regular season championship and the NCAA FCS playoffs for the first time since 2014.

