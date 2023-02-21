FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.(Gray Media)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has filed a lawsuit against the FCPS Board of Education and other school officials.

In addition to the board, the lawsuit specifically mentions Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, high schools chief James McMillin and district spokesperson Lisa Deffendall.

Ball was placed on leave in November while Fayette County Public Schools investigated an allegation of inappropriate conduct. That administrative leave has since been extended twice thus far.

In the lawsuit, Ball claims he was retaliated against for filing a complaint about racial discrimination. He also is claiming breach of contract in regard to his salary and that statements made by FCPS officials defamed him.

“Kentucky and the entire nation has been lied to about me and those lies will be exposed as time goes on. I will let you know when I’m ready to say more with my team of lawyers present,” Ball said in a statement to WKYT.

