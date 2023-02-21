Four lanes from Salyersville to Prestonsburg, officials hold Mountain Parkway expansion meeting

magoffin mountain parkway meeting
magoffin mountain parkway meeting(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials met with the public on Tuesday, providing information on the future Mountain Parkway expansion.

Plans are underway to extend the parkway 13 miles from Salyersville to Prestonsburg, along a new cross-country route.

“The Mountain Parkway is the lifeline of Eastern Kentucky, building a four-lane facility, it’s going to help facilitate job growth, industry is going to be looking at the area,” said Aric Skaggs, Mountain Parkway Expansion Project Manager.

Once completed, the new four lane highway would effectively link Pikeville to Paducah.

KYTC officials hope the improved flow of traffic, both into and and out of Eastern Kentucky, will benefit the region in the long run.

“It’s going to help tourism, and it’s just going to help the ingress and egress of folks in Eastern Kentucky and to get to better healthcare and just be an all around better facility,” said Skaggs.

Still, the proposed route would cross through 13 miles of new land, affecting a large number of landowners.

Johnny Carty currently lives along the proposed route. If it’s accepted, he would lose his home of more than 30 years.

“It’s going to take all of our property away, as the map reads we have 186 acres and it’s going to go through the house, and it’s going to land lock the rest of it,” said Carty.

Still, Carty sees the benefit of the parkway.

“You know, it’s progress. What’re you going to do? We need something in Eastern Kentucky, we need a road in here to get industries down here. Mining and gas is gone, and we got to have something down here,” he said. “Hopefully this will get industries in here again so we can get our economy going again.”

The Mountain Parkway isn’t expected to be complete for six to ten years.

For more information on the project, go here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there are no suspects at large
Police: Teen breaking into Lexington home shot by homeowner, killed
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Allegiant Air plane leaves Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. (File image)
Airline announces nonstop route from Lexington to Las Vegas

Latest News

Bluegrass Community and Technical College is working to fill gaps in nursing and biotechnology.
BCTC recieves grant to boost nursing, biotech programs
Bluegrass Community and Technical College is working to fill gaps in nursing and biotechnology.
WATCH|BCTC recieves grant to boost nursing, biotech programs
At almost 93, former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll can still recall his time with his friend...
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll remembers Jimmy Carter
A major change for UK athletics today for the baseball home opener. For the first time,...
UK Athletics begins alcohol sales at baseball home opener
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home loses Medicare agreement