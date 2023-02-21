Good Question: When will Kentuckians be able to have digital driver’s licenses?

Right now, people living in three states, Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland, can add their...
Right now, people living in three states, Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland, can add their driver’s licenses to their iPhones and Apple watches.(KYTC)
By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may use your phone to order groceries or buy movie tickets, but when will you be able to use it to board a plane? That’s today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Robert asks, when will Kentuckians be able to have a digital driver’s license in their Apple wallets?

Right now, people living in three states, Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland, can add their driver’s licenses to their iPhones and Apple watches.

They can even use those electronic IDs at TSA checkpoints at four airports, including in those three states I mentioned.

As for us, it might be a while.

Chuck Wolfe with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet told us they are working on it but don’t have any concrete plans just yet.

He told us implementing mobile driver licensing with their license card vendor is the first step that will eventually open up other digital driver licensing wallet options in the future.

“We’re in the development stages with IDEMIA and will provide an update later when we expect the different phases of this service to be available,” Wolfe said.

So, for now, you’ll want to keep that ID with you.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there are no suspects at large
Police: Teen breaking into Lexington home shot by homeowner, killed
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Allegiant Air plane leaves Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. (File image)
Airline announces nonstop route from Lexington to Las Vegas

Latest News

A former state lawmaker is suing his daughter’s accused killer. State troopers say Shannon...
Fmr. Ky. lawmaker suing man accused of killing daughter
A bill aimed at addressing Kentucky’s teacher shortage is moving through the General Assembly.
Bill aimed at addressing Ky. teacher shortage moving through legislature
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit