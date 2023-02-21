Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers with some milder temperatures

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us stay on the dry side today and temperatures remain on the milder side.

Most of us will break out into the 50s and some might even reach the 60s. Normal highs usually run in the upper 40s and for this year we’ll find ourselves about 10 degrees above that level.

It looks like Wednesday has a chance at breaking a record high. Most of you will probably reach the low to mid-70s. All we have to do to tie the record is hit 70 degrees and we are there. I don’t think we stop at 70! Most of us will hit 71 or 72 degrees. There’s even a chance of hitting the mid-70s for some. So basically, I am forecasting a brand new record for Wednesday.

Thursday will be warm, too. However, not warm enough to break the record for that day. This record is a little more impressive and comes in at 80.

Take care of each other!

