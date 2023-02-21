Kentucky superintendent accused of bringing gun onto school property

John Gunn
John Gunn(McCreary County Schools)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky superintendent is accused of bringing a gun onto school property.

According to an arrest citation, McCreary County Schools superintendent John Gunn was seen on surveillance video trying to go into the school board building while he had a handgun.

The citation says he admitted to having the gun, and he was taken into custody.

He is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

