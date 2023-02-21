Lexington restaurant celebrating Mardi Gras at two locations

It’s a Lexington staple that celebrates a yearly tradition. Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras, Shrove Tuesday or whatever you may call it is stirring up Lexington at the city’s own Bourbon n’ Toulouse.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are celebrating Mardi Gras across the country Tuesday, but away from Bourbon Street in New Orleans, there is a party in Lexington.

It’s a Lexington staple that celebrates a yearly tradition. Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras, Shrove Tuesday or whatever you may call it is stirring up Lexington at the city’s own Bourbon n’ Toulouse.

This is the 19th time Bourbon n’ Toulouse has celebrated Mardi Gras but the first time in two separate locations.

Owner Kevin Heathcoat says Mardi Gras is always a party.

“Today’s Fat Tuesday, and it’s extra special for us because we got two locations, so the party is extra big,” said Heathcoat.

The cajun-style restaurant experiences its largest sales of the year on Mardi Gras.

Both locations are expected to hit record-breaking numbers.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a couple weeks now, so we’ll do a week and a half’s worth of business in a 10-hour period,” said Heathcoat. “Our staff is incredible, and what they pull off with a smile on their face is unbelievable.”

Heathcoat says it is not Mardi Gras without ending the night at their Chevy Chase location, where the party really gets started.

“We own Chevy Chase Inn as well and so we’ll have a big Fat Tuesday party there with hurricane specials,” said Heathcoat. “We’ve got the tall boys, a great blues band playing and who knows what’s going to happen after that.”

Whether it’s stopping by for a bite to eat on South Broadway or joining the late night fun at the Chevy Chase location, the restaurant welcomes everyone to come to celebrate the holiday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

