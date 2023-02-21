Nicholas Co. man hospitalized after stabbing

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholas County man is hospitalized after deputies say he was stabbed.

Deputies were called Monday afternoon to a home on Saltwell Headquarters Road for a possible assault. That’s when they found the victim stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is in custody. Their name has not been released.

