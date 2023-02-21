Some Ky. schools seeing increase in underage vaping

On Monday, Harlan County Schools urged local businesses to keep e-cigarettes away from youths.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday, Harlan County Schools urged local businesses to keep e-cigarettes away from youths. They are one of the multiple school districts seeing an alarming problem with underage vaping.

In the past week, two Kentucky school districts have addressed serious issues when it comes to children using e-cigarettes.

Harlan County schools sent home a letter calling it an ever-growing problem and noted that eight Knox County children suffered serious problems as a result of vaping.

“You can go to any school in this state, and they’ll have a drawer they can show full of confiscated tools,” said the president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, Ben Chandler.

Chandler says vaping is of real concern because children are getting addicted, and it can have long-term effects.

Chandler proposes bringing in licensing to create more accountability for where these vapes end up.

“up until the time you’re 25 years old, your brain is developing,” said Chandler. “You put nicotine into the mix, and it’s going to harm you.”

The CDC says nicotine can harm the developing adolescent brain affecting parts that control attention, learning, and mood.

In their letter, Harlan County Schools notes that these children say they’re getting products from convenience stores. So they are urging local businesses to move them behind the counter.

However, Chandler proposes creating more accountability for where these vapes end up.

“One of the things we need is to get anybody who sells vapes to be licensed. So that we can track the sale of the vapes and try to snuff it out at its source,” Chandler said.

Chandler also called for a ban on flavored vapes which he says draws more young people into using the products.

