Tremendous need for affordable housing in Kentucky, advocates say

There’s a tremendous need for housing in Kentucky. Advocates for housing improvements say the...
There’s a tremendous need for housing in Kentucky. Advocates for housing improvements say the situation was already bad before tornadoes in western Kentucky and flooding in eastern Kentucky made the already bad situation a lot worse.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a tremendous need for housing in Kentucky.

Advocates for housing improvements say the situation was already bad before tornadoes in western Kentucky and flooding in eastern Kentucky made the already bad situation a lot worse.

Advocates met with lawmakers in Frankfort Tuesday. They say there is a shortage of 78,000 affordable rental units in Kentucky.

“I went through the house and found all my furniture turned upside down,” said Terry Thies, flood survivor from Perry County.

Thies is among those whose lives were also turned upside down after the July 2022 flood. Her home was so badly damaged she said she had to take out a mortgage on a new home, the first time she’s ever had to do that in her life.

Housing advocates say so many others have it worse off. Many are still living in travel trailers and don’t know when they will find permanent housing again. They say an emergency allocation trust fund of $300 million would go a long way.

“Screams to me, I can’t think of a policy that is more important than investing in affordable housing for eastern Kentucky,” said Eric Dixon, Ohio River Valley Institute.

Dixon says the average annual income for a family of four in the region is about $30,000. The same amount it will take to repair a home inundated with an inch of flood water.

“I hope the legislature can come to their aid. I know there’s a lot of other disasters and things. It still needs attention,” said Thies.

The Ohio River Valley Institute says there were 9,000 homes damaged, across 13 counties, in the flooding.

“95 percent of the people who had their homes damaged by the flood did not have flood insurance,” Dixon said.

Another group, A Heart for Housing, is also pushing legislation to make it easier for homeless people to get identification and for legislation to dismiss evictions.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there are no suspects at large
Police: Teen breaking into Lexington home shot by homeowner, killed
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
Allegiant Air plane leaves Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. (File image)
Airline announces nonstop route from Lexington to Las Vegas

Latest News

In Kentucky, there are no laws on the books that require life-saving devices like automated...
Bill filed to increase AED access in Kentucky
John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent accused of bringing gun onto school property
In the past week, two Kentucky school districts have addressed serious issues when it comes to...
Some Ky. schools seeing increase in underage vaping
A look inside the "NewsCenter 27" studio at WKYT-TV on July 13, 1983, as seen in KET's "The...
Uncovering the conspiracy: Former WKYT journalists reflect on crime, corruption behind ‘Cocaine Bear’ drug run