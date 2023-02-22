Attorney General Daniel Cameron opens new office in London

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and members of his staff made a stop in Southern Kentucky on Wednesday to open a new office space.

Wednesday was the grand opening of the Attorney General’s Laurel County Field Office.

Funding for the office was approved during the 2022 legislative session.

The office is located inside the London state office building, which houses a number of other state agencies not far from the building housing Kentucky State Police Post 11.

The Office of the Attorney General also has locations in Prestonsburg and Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Latest News

Kenneth Horsey, UK Football
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Kenneth Horsey, UK Football
Paws 4 the Cause rescues two dogs in deplorable conditions
Paws 4 the Cause rescues two dogs in deplorable conditions
State rep. filing bill to expand abortion access in Kentucky
WATCH | State rep. filing bill to expand abortion access in Kentucky
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
WATCH | House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
Paws 4 the Cause rescues two dogs in deplorable conditions
WATCH| Paws 4 the Cause rescues two dogs in deplorable conditions