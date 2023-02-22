BCTC recieves grant to boost nursing, biotech programs

Bluegrass Community and Technical College is working to fill gaps in nursing and biotechnology.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Community and Technical College is working to fill gaps in nursing and biotechnology.

Congressman Andy Barr announced more than $1.5 million to boost both programs at BCTC’s Winchester campus.

College officials say the money will help pay for a nursing simulation lab and purchase state-of-the-art equipment like mannequins for students to train with. BCTC says the grant will also help double the number of bio-technologists.

“It’s really going to help out our local medical providers like Clark Medical Center and other providers to help fill in that gap of our nurses,” said Congressman Barr.

The grant will also allow BCTC to admit 80 nursing students per year at the Winchester campus.

