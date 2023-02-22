Brothers accused of abusing young children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say two brothers admitted to abusing two young children.

Marquese and Martynez Oden are both charged with first-degree criminal abuse to a child.

According to the arrest citation, Frankfort police say the two made a seven and five-year-old hold a gallon jug of liquid and forced them to do wall sits as a punishment.

Marquese admitted to police the two took turns disciplining the children.

The victims told officers they were physically abused.

According to his arrest citation, police say Marquese also engaged in sexual activity with the children and is facing an unlawful transaction with a minor charge.

