Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Some Storms

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Warm winds are cranking across the region today as our temps surge toward record highs. This comes as our spring pattern rolls on here in February, but there are signs of this changing as we head into… Spring.

Temps today are in the 70s for most areas and we are likely to challenge record highs for the day. Winds are gusting from the southwest and may reach 40mph-50mph at times.

The threat is also there for a shower or storm early today as the warm front lifts northward through the day. The threat is also there for a broken line of showers and storms to move in from west to east this evening into the overnight. I can’t rule out a strong storm with this, especially in the west. The Storm Prediction Center even has a low-end risk for severe storms.

Thursday is another very windy and warm day with 70s across the board.

Chillier air moves in for Friday into the start of the weekend as a couple of showers try to brush the southern half of the state.

There’s an interesting system coming into early next week and it’s one that can produce another big blast of wind with the threat for strong and severe storms late Monday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Latest News

Windy and warm
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Records could fall today
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Record highs possible today
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds and Warm Temps
Mainly dry with a scattered shower
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast