Good Question: Can a business refuse to let customers use the restrooms?

If you've ever seen a sign saying "no public bathrooms" at a business, you might have a question similar to the one for today's Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Michael asks, Can a public place of business refuse to let customers use the restrooms?

While a business may be open to the public, they are still considered a private businesses.

The Legislative Research Commission says there is no law requiring private businesses to allow bathroom access to the public in Kentucky, but they are required to have bathrooms for employees.

However, there is a law called Ally’s Law in effect for people with certain chronic illnesses. Businesses must give them access.

There are also laws about the number of facilities required in a building, such as a restaurants or big box stores.

But, if a business doesn’t allow the general public to use their restroom, they are within their rights.

