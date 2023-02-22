Good Question: Can a business refuse to let customers use the restrooms?

If you’ve ever seen a sign saying “no public bathrooms” at a business, you might have a...
If you’ve ever seen a sign saying “no public bathrooms” at a business, you might have a question similar to the one for today’s Good Question.(miodrag ignjatovic via canva)
By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever seen a sign saying “no public bathrooms” at a business, you might have a question similar to the one for today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Michael asks, Can a public place of business refuse to let customers use the restrooms?

While a business may be open to the public, they are still considered a private businesses.

The Legislative Research Commission says there is no law requiring private businesses to allow bathroom access to the public in Kentucky, but they are required to have bathrooms for employees.

However, there is a law called Ally’s Law in effect for people with certain chronic illnesses. Businesses must give them access.

There are also laws about the number of facilities required in a building, such as a restaurants or big box stores.

But, if a business doesn’t allow the general public to use their restroom, they are within their rights.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Latest News

The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X...
Meade County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off during stop for eggs
School bus overturns in Lexington
WATCH | School bus overturns in Lexington
George Aldridge was back in court Wednesday morning.
Case against suspect in Lexington cold cases going to grand jury
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement