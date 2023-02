House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is one step closer to being a so-called “Second Amendment sanctuary state.”

Wednesday afternoon, the House passed House Bill 153.

It would prohibit Kentucky from enforcing a federal ban or regulation on firearms.

HB 153 passed the House with a vote of 78 to 19.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

HB 153 is essentially a second try for lawmakers. In 2022, the bill passed through the House but never made it out of a Senate committee.

