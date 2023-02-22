House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’

Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Tuesday morning. He cited a recent ruling by the ATF regarding pistol braces as one reason to make sure that the law gets passed this year.(WTOK)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is one step closer to being a so-called “Second Amendment sanctuary state.”

Wednesday afternoon, the House passed House Bill 153.

It would prohibit Kentucky from enforcing a federal ban or regulation on firearms.

HB 153 passed the House with a vote of 78 to 19.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

HB 153 is essentially a second try for lawmakers. In 2022, the bill passed through the House but never made it out of a Senate committee.

