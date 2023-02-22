Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Record highs possible today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will likely soar well into the 70s this afternoon.

We have finally reached the warm part of the forecast. There’s a good chance that records fall across Kentucky today. We have four in our area that will likely have new records set.

Lexington: Record 70 Forecast 73

Frankfort: Record 72 Forecast 74

Jackson: Record 71 Forecast 74

London: Record 70 Forecast 75

This will mark the second time this month that we have set a record high in Lexington. We did it back on the 9th.

Your warmth won’t go away quietly because we get another day featuring highs in the mid-70s on Thursday. This is some pretty good stuff considering we are still in February.

Keep in mind that it is February and days like today are an oddity. Temperatures will drop back down on Friday with most of us seeing temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the peak heating hours. Don’t worry about the chill, those numbers will be right back up again on Saturday.

