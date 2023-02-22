Meade County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off during stop for eggs

The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X...
The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X game’s top prize of $100,000.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County man who made an early morning grocery stop ended up a big winner.

The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X game’s top prize of $100,000.

Pannell made a stop at the Kroger store on Bypass Road in Brandenburg to buy eggs for his breakfast and got a scratch-off ticket to take home.

“I scratched it off and came right here (lottery headquarters),” Pannell told lottery officials.  “I was just so surprised.”

Pannell took home $71,500 after taxes and will be using the money for home improvements, according to lottery officials.

He told lottery officials that his wife, who died a year ago, always wanted to make improvements to their home and now he has a chance to.

“I just wish she was here to see them,” Pannell said.

The Kroger store will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Latest News

In Kentucky, there are no laws on the books that require life-saving devices like automated...
Bill filed to increase AED access in Kentucky
In the past week, two Kentucky school districts have addressed serious issues when it comes to...
Some Ky. schools seeing increase in underage vaping
Brendan Carr, commissioner of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
FCC Commissioner says Kentucky government ban on TikTok is ‘not quite enough’
A bill aimed at addressing Kentucky’s teacher shortage is moving through the General Assembly.
Bill aimed at addressing Ky. teacher shortage moving through legislature
Railroad tracks cross through many Kentucky towns. For the transportation of freight on those...
Are hazardous materials shipped by train in Kentucky?