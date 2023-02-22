Meade County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off during stop for eggs

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County man who made an early morning grocery stop ended up a big winner.

The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X game’s top prize of $100,000.

Pannell made a stop at the Kroger store on Bypass Road in Brandenburg to buy eggs for his breakfast and got a scratch-off ticket to take home.

“I scratched it off and came right here (lottery headquarters),” Pannell told lottery officials. “I was just so surprised.”

Pannell took home $71,500 after taxes and will be using the money for home improvements, according to lottery officials.

He told lottery officials that his wife, who died a year ago, always wanted to make improvements to their home and now he has a chance to.

“I just wish she was here to see them,” Pannell said.

The Kroger store will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.