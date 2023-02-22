School bus overturns in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are responding to a crash involving an FCPS school bus in Lexington.

According to the fire department, the bus overturned Wednesday morning around 8:30 in the area of Liberty Road and New Circle Road.

There were children on the bus, but no injuries have been reported.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.