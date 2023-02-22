School bus overturns in Lexington
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are responding to a crash involving an FCPS school bus in Lexington.
According to the fire department, the bus overturned Wednesday morning around 8:30 in the area of Liberty Road and New Circle Road.
There were children on the bus, but no injuries have been reported.
We have a crew heading to the scene.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.