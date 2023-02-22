State rep. filing bill to expand abortion access in Kentucky

On the final day for lawmakers to file their bills this session, a representative from...
On the final day for lawmakers to file their bills this session, a representative from Lexington announced plans to introduce a bill restoring broad abortion access in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On the final day for lawmakers to file their bills this legislative session, a representative from Lexington announced plans to introduce a bill restoring broad abortion access in Kentucky.

RELATED: Kentucky Supreme Court issues decision on temporary injunction in abortion ban case

Rep. Lindsey Burke, who is expecting a child due in April, stood alongside Democratic colleagues, social workers, advocates and the Planned Parenthood alliance to announce a bill intended to expand abortion care in Kentucky.

Rep. Burke says the restrictions and bans implemented in the last few years disproportionately impact low-income and marginalized or minority groups who can’t afford to travel for care.

She also said she fears for the future of the healthcare field because she has heard from med students who say they won’t be furthering their education in Kentucky due to the limited access and lack of abortion care.

Current anti-abortion bills that have been introduced include Senate Bill 300, which would allow abortion to be prosecuted the same as a homicide.

“Abortion is healthcare. It isn’t a partisan issue,” said Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “Kentuckians across the political spectrum voted no on Amendment 2. It’s time this legislature listened. Repeal the bands. Help heal the commonwealth.”

Rep. Burke admits it will be a tough uphill battle to get this bill a hearing before a Republican-dominated legislature, which tends to lean pro-life—especially this session in which not many Democratic bills have been granted a hearing before a committee.

Rep. Jason Nemes says he’s filed a bill to add exceptions for abortion in Kentucky, including rape and incest up to 15 weeks, to save the life of a mother and if a fetus is incompatible with life.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Latest News

Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
Some high-profile bills remain for Kentucky lawmakers to consider during this year’s session of...
Kentucky lawmakers still have some high-profile bills to consider
The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X...
Meade County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off during stop for eggs
School bus overturns in Lexington
WATCH | School bus overturns in Lexington