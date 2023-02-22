Students at Lexington elementary school learn lifelong skills in race car building program

Students at Ashland Elementary School are engineering a very unique car called a GEN-EV.
Students at Ashland Elementary School are engineering a very unique car called a GEN-EV.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new race car building program called GEN-EV is teaching kids both science and lifelong skills.

Students at Ashland Elementary School are engineering a very unique car called a GEN-EV. Eventually, they are going to race with students from across the state.”

“It’s definitely a hands-on experience,” said Principal John Moore. “They actually come in the morning, before school starts, to work on the project.”

Along with teaching these students basic science skills, engineering this car actually encourages lifelong skills.

“When it comes to collaboration and teamwork, also the utilization of tools, skills I wish I would have learned at their age,” said Moore.

The ultimate goal is to add another car to the school, so they can compete with each other.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Latest News

State rep. filing bill to expand abortion access in Kentucky
WATCH | State rep. filing bill to expand abortion access in Kentucky
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
WATCH | House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
During Black History Month, Keeneland library is opening a new exhibit called the Heart of the...
Keeneland Library honors black men and women in the horse industry
Martynez Oden (left) and Marquese Oden.
Brothers accused of abusing young children