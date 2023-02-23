Asbury University revival comes to an end

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks the end of Asbury University’s Christian revival.

The multi-week gathering started on February 8.

Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.

There will be a live stream at 8 p.m. for the National Collegiate Day of Prayer. Only students will be allowed to attend in person.

