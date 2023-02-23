Asbury University revival comes to an end
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks the end of Asbury University’s Christian revival.
Previous
- Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
- Asbury University addresses public safety concerns, schedules end of revival on campus
- Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
The multi-week gathering started on February 8.
Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
There will be a live stream at 8 p.m. for the National Collegiate Day of Prayer. Only students will be allowed to attend in person.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.