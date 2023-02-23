Chris Bailey’s Forecast | The Spring Ride Slows Down

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another record warm day taking shape for much of the region as our spring fling in February rolls on. Temps do get closer to normal in the coming days before the focus shifts toward big storm systems again next week.

Temps today will be in the 70s for the entire region with the occasional 80 showing up in the east and southeast. Overall, you will be hard pressed to find warmer back to back February weather days on record in Kentucky. Crazy, folks!

A cold front drops in tonight and may bring a gusty shower along and ahead of it starting this evening.

Colder winds blow for Friday, but the air really can’t be called cold for this time of year.

Northern Kentucky sees temps near 40 while the south gets into the 50-55 degree range.

A shower or two will show up across southern Kentucky on Saturday with seasonable temps. A few more showers show up Saturday night and Sunday as temps slowly climb deep into the 50s.

A potent storm system develops and works from the Mississippi Valley toward the Great Lakes on Monday. That looks to bring more high winds and the potential for strong to severe storms.

Another system will then follow that up later in the wee.

