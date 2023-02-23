Expansion of company’s Lexington location will create 70 jobs

Neogen has announced plans to expand its Lexington location with a $6 million investment. The...
Neogen has announced plans to expand its Lexington location with a $6 million investment. The company says the move will also create more than 70 full-time jobs.(PxHere via MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Neogen has announced plans to expand its Lexington location with a $6 million investment.

The company says the move will also create more than 70 full-time jobs.

Neogen manufactures animal and food safety products.

The project is converting 20,000 square feet of unutilized floor space into IOS 8-level manufacturing space at 1847 Mercer Road in Lexington.

The investment will include building improvements and manufacturing equipment. The project will initially generate 40 new jobs in Kentucky and at least an additional 30 jobs over the next two-and-a-half years.

Lexington serves as Neogen’s Animal Safety headquarters, which currently employs 220 people across two Lexington facilities and one location in Mt. Sterling.

The Lexington announcement comes just three weeks after the company made public its plans to invest nearly $10 million in its Mt. Sterling facility, creating 79 full-time jobs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
A FCPS bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning the area of Liberty Road and New Circle.
School bus overturns in Lexington
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
If you’ve ever seen a sign saying “no public bathrooms” at a business, you might have a...
Good Question: Can a business refuse to let customers use the restrooms?

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that supporters say will keep “offensive” and “obscene”...
Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to keep ‘obscene’ material out of schools
A photo illustration showing the "Cocaine Bear" titles on the silver screen inside the Kentucky...
What to expect from ‘Cocaine Bear’ as movie opens in theaters
Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
What drivers need to know about pothole season
WATCH | What drivers need to know about pothole season