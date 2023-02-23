Expansion of company’s Lexington location will create 70 jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Neogen has announced plans to expand its Lexington location with a $6 million investment.

The company says the move will also create more than 70 full-time jobs.

Neogen manufactures animal and food safety products.

The project is converting 20,000 square feet of unutilized floor space into IOS 8-level manufacturing space at 1847 Mercer Road in Lexington.

The investment will include building improvements and manufacturing equipment. The project will initially generate 40 new jobs in Kentucky and at least an additional 30 jobs over the next two-and-a-half years.

Lexington serves as Neogen’s Animal Safety headquarters, which currently employs 220 people across two Lexington facilities and one location in Mt. Sterling.

The Lexington announcement comes just three weeks after the company made public its plans to invest nearly $10 million in its Mt. Sterling facility, creating 79 full-time jobs.

