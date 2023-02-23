Georgetown’s Jake Ohmer named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a thrilling end to an improbable comeback for the Georgetown Tigers. With seven minutes to play in the game, Georgetown trailed Cumberland 71-48. That’s when the Tigers got hot, outscoring the Phoenix 32-6 in the final six minutes.

“Improbable comeback there,” said Georgetown College head coach Chris Briggs. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it. So just happy for him to have that moment.

Senior Jake Ohmer scored 13 points in the final two minutes, including the game-winner.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Ohmer. “It was crazy, and then after the shot, I still was just stunned. Everybody was saying good job, and I couldn’t believe this happened.”

Ohmer, a senior from Taylor Mill, Kentucky, who began his college career at Western Kentucky, was out of basketball for two full seasons before deciding to return to the court at Georgetown this season.

“It’s been big for me for sure, just for my family and playing with my brother, playing with my friends again,” said Ohmer. “Just being back here and doing what I love is all I wanted to do.”

Due to an eligibility issue, he couldn’t play until mid-December. Since then, he’s averaging a team-best 16 points per game.

“That’s a hard thing for somebody to do,” said Briggs. “To come in for a half year and help a team out, but he’s done it, and his teammates have embraced him.”

“It’s big,” said Ohmer. “I mean, this is my last year to play. I played two years of Division I, and people wondered why I came here and why I did that, but it’s going to show in the long run. That’s what I’m hoping.”

