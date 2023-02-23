Georgetown’s Jake Ohmer named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Senior Jake Ohmer scored 13 points in the final two minutes, including the game-winner
Senior Jake Ohmer scored 13 points in the final two minutes, including the game-winner
Senior Jake Ohmer scored 13 points in the final two minutes, including the game-winner(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a thrilling end to an improbable comeback for the Georgetown Tigers. With seven minutes to play in the game, Georgetown trailed Cumberland 71-48. That’s when the Tigers got hot, outscoring the Phoenix 32-6 in the final six minutes.

“Improbable comeback there,” said Georgetown College head coach Chris Briggs. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it. So just happy for him to have that moment.

Senior Jake Ohmer scored 13 points in the final two minutes, including the game-winner.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Ohmer. “It was crazy, and then after the shot, I still was just stunned. Everybody was saying good job, and I couldn’t believe this happened.”

Ohmer, a senior from Taylor Mill, Kentucky, who began his college career at Western Kentucky, was out of basketball for two full seasons before deciding to return to the court at Georgetown this season.

“It’s been big for me for sure, just for my family and playing with my brother, playing with my friends again,” said Ohmer. “Just being back here and doing what I love is all I wanted to do.”

Due to an eligibility issue, he couldn’t play until mid-December. Since then, he’s averaging a team-best 16 points per game.

“That’s a hard thing for somebody to do,” said Briggs. “To come in for a half year and help a team out, but he’s done it, and his teammates have embraced him.”

“It’s big,” said Ohmer. “I mean, this is my last year to play. I played two years of Division I, and people wondered why I came here and why I did that, but it’s going to show in the long run. That’s what I’m hoping.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Latest News

Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
A major change for UK athletics today for the baseball home opener. For the first time,...
UK Athletics begins alcohol sales at baseball home opener
EKU coach Walt Wells patrols the sidelines during his team's 35-28 win over Southern Utah.
EKU’s Wells signs 4-year extension