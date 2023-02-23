Good Question: Who is responsible for paying to fix guardrails damaged in crashes?

Driving down the interstate, you are likely to see them: damaged guardrails. That led to...
Driving down the interstate, you are likely to see them: damaged guardrails. That led to today’s Good Question from a viewer.(Noe Ortega / KOSA)
By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving down the interstate, you are likely to see them: damaged guardrails. That led to today’s Good Question from a viewer.

For today’s Good Question, Lisa asks, Who pays to fix the guardrails that people wreck into? Do the taxpayers pay or the person who hit the guardrail?

We checked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and officials told us they will try to file a claim on a driver’s insurance if a wreck causes damage to a guardrail. If that driver doesn’t have insurance, they will still try to collect on the damage.

Even if they can’t, they’ll make the necessary repairs.

“Safety of the public is our top priority, so the guardrail will be replaced or repaired, regardless,” said Chuck Wolfe, KYTC.

That is for state roads, but, looking online, it appears to be pretty standard for the driver to be responsible for damaged guardrails.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
A FCPS bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning the area of Liberty Road and New Circle.
School bus overturns in Lexington
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
If you’ve ever seen a sign saying “no public bathrooms” at a business, you might have a...
Good Question: Can a business refuse to let customers use the restrooms?

Latest News

The reduced hours passed by the board Thursday will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday,...
Lexington Parking Authority votes to decrease enforcement hours
Ky. lawmaker introduces bill to gradually increase minimum wage
WInchester police say the roof of a building on the corner of Lexington Avenue & Main Street...
One person hurt in Winchester roof collapse
Brent Kelty was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 25 years in prison.
Man sentenced for death of baby in Lexington