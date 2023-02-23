Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking Spring-Like Weather
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye, on a cold front, which will sweep across Central and Eastern Kentucky, this afternoon, sparking a few showers.
Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a wild wind gusting up to 30 mph.
Drier air and cooler temperatures take control of our weather on Friday.
The unsettle weather returns this weekend into the new week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.