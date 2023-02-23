Kentucky picks up hard-fought win at Florida 82-74

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Oscar Tshiebwe was instrumental for the Kentucky Wildcats in an 82-74 win at Florida on Wednesday night. Tshiebwe finished with 25 points on 12-13 shooting from the field (92%).

Kentucky led for all but 1:31 in the game, but several times had to hold off rallies by the Gators in the first and second half. The road win gives Kentucky another Quad 1 victory and a regular season sweep of the Gators.

The Wildcats were playing shorthanded once again with Sahvir Wheeler, and CJ Fredrick sidelined with injuries, but others stepped up in their absence. Jacob Toppin had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Antonio Reeves scored 16 points and Chris Livingston finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Kentucky has three games remaining on their SEC schedule. Up next is a matchup on Saturday against Auburn in Rupp Arena.

