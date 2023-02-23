Ky. lawmaker introduces bill to gradually increase minimum wage

(WKYT)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill to gradually raise the minimum wage has been introduced in the Kentucky General Assembly 2023 Regular Session.

State Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, has filed Senate Bill 32. It aims to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by July 2028 and there would be staggered increases over the next five years to get this done.

“Kentucky’s working families are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of basic necessities, while wages have remained stagnant,” State Senator Thomas said in a release. “Incremental minimum wage increases are crucial to ensure that hardworking Kentuckians can earn a livable wage and build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.”

Cities would also be able to enact their own minimum wage laws if SB 32 is passed.

To keep track of this year’s legislative session, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
A FCPS bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning the area of Liberty Road and New Circle.
School bus overturns in Lexington
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
If you’ve ever seen a sign saying “no public bathrooms” at a business, you might have a...
Good Question: Can a business refuse to let customers use the restrooms?

Latest News

The reduced hours passed by the board Thursday will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday,...
Lexington Parking Authority votes to decrease enforcement hours
WInchester police say the roof of a building on the corner of Lexington Avenue & Main Street...
One person hurt in Winchester roof collapse
Brent Kelty was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 25 years in prison.
Man sentenced for death of baby in Lexington
Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes says a railroad work found a man’s body on the tracks...
Railroad worker finds body in Jessamine Co.