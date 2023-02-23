La. childcare worker accused of hitting several kids

Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana childcare worker was arrested after police say video allegedly showed her hitting two children amid reports of other incidents.

Police responded to an incident reportedly regarding cruelty to children around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a childcare center in Monroe. When officers arrived, police say staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones allegedly hitting two children.

Jones was supervising a class for 2 year olds, KNOE reports.

The witness who recorded the videos told police she allegedly saw Jones hitting four other children during the day and that she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

Police say two of the children Jones allegedly struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
A FCPS bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning the area of Liberty Road and New Circle.
School bus overturns in Lexington
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement

Latest News

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes says a railroad work found a man’s body on the tracks...
Railroad worker finds body in Jessamine Co.
Lexington Police Department Lieutenant Thomasena Grider
Lexington PD promotes first Black female lieutenant
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden shores up Western allies as Putin digs in on Ukraine