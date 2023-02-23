Lexington Parking Authority votes to decrease enforcement hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big win for people pushing back against changes to Lexington parking enforcement.

The Parking Authority voted Thursday morning to reverse some of the changes put in place earlier this year. In January, the Parking Authority started enforcing meters Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The reduced hours passed by the board Thursday will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and parking would again be free on Saturdays.

This comes after a lot of pushback from local businesses.

The Parking Authority will be increasing the amount the city pays for employees and city vehicles to park in Lexpark-operated garages by about $210,000 a year. The garages affected are Helix, Transit Center and District Courthouse, and it wouldn’t take effect until July 1, 2023.

“The government had a first reading on the settlement and passed. They’ll have a second reading, I think, the second week of March. Today was the authorization to allow me to sign the agreement we made with the government a couple weeks ago,” said James Frazier, chair of the Lexington Fayette Parking Authority. “What that agreement basically entails is that the city going forward, some 623 parking spaces in three garages, will begin to pay more current rates than what they’ve been paying.”

During Thursday’s meeting, the Parking Authority requested the new meter parking hours take effect immediately, which means parking is once again free on Saturdays and after 7 p.m. on weeknights.

Fraizer says the extra $210,000 from the garage rates and the extended enforcement hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will allow them to add more security in three of their four garages.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.