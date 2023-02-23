Lexington PD promotes first Black female lieutenant

Feb. 22, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has promoted its first Black female lieutenant.

Lieutenant Thomasena Grider graduated in February 2006. She’s served in many departments, including the detective bureau, patrol, school liaison to Fayette County Schools, and the supervisor in the Property Crimes Unit.

“I had no intentions of promoting,” Lt. Grider said.

It wasn’t until a few years ago Lt. Grider decided to go through the promotion process. She was first promoted to sergeant, now lieutenant.

Lt. Grider says she knew she wanted to help people.

“It was also that my whole goal was that I wanna help people, and there’s no better way to help people than be a police officer,” Lt. Grider said.

The job of being an officer didn’t come without its challenges.

“Other struggles that I’ve had is making sure that people respect me. Because automatically you see a female, and they’re like can she handle what this guy is doing, and I have to make sure that I prove that I can do the job just as well as anyone else can,” Lt. Grider said.

For those who may want to follow in her footsteps, she says, “do it.”

“Don’t let the fact that there may not be anyone that looks like you stop you from putting in and doing it,” said Lt. Grider. “If you want to be a servant to your community, if you want to help people, this is absolutely the job for you to do.”

Lt. Grider says she’s excited and nervous about the new position.

She says her goal is to work with first responders who have been through tragic events and suffer from PTSD.

