Lexington police reunite lost pet monkey with family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police reunited a family with their lost pet monkey on Thursday.

Officers say they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday. They say the capuchin monkey, named Max, was traveling along with his family on I-75 when they were involved in a crash.

Max got loose during the crash and the family wasn’t able to find him.

On Thursday, police say road crews working on the interstate spotted Max.

Officers, along with members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control, were able to contact Max’s family and reunite them.

