Lexington police reunite lost pet monkey with family

Officers say they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday.
Officers say they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police reunited a family with their lost pet monkey on Thursday.

Officers say they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday. They say the capuchin monkey, named Max, was traveling along with his family on I-75 when they were involved in a crash.

Max got loose during the crash and the family wasn’t able to find him.

On Thursday, police say road crews working on the interstate spotted Max.

Officers, along with members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control, were able to contact Max’s family and reunite them.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
A FCPS bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning the area of Liberty Road and New Circle.
School bus overturns in Lexington
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
If you’ve ever seen a sign saying “no public bathrooms” at a business, you might have a...
Good Question: Can a business refuse to let customers use the restrooms?

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that supporters say will keep “offensive” and “obscene”...
Bill would allow Ky. parents to file complaints about ‘obscene’ material in schools
A photo illustration showing the "Cocaine Bear" titles on the silver screen inside the Kentucky...
What to expect from ‘Cocaine Bear’ as movie opens in theaters
Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
Neogen has announced plans to expand its Lexington location with a $6 million investment. The...
Expansion of company’s Lexington location will create 70 jobs