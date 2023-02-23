Morehead State shoots 52 percent from deep, secures outright OVC Title with win at EIU

MSU secured its first outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title since 1983-84
MSU secured its first outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title since 1983-84
MSU secured its first outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title since 1983-84(Morehead State)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, IL --The Morehead State men’s basketball team shot 52 percent from beyond the arc on the way to a 69-63 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on the road Wednesday as MSU secured its first outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title since 1983-84. With the win, MSU will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. 1983-84 was also the last time MSU was the No. 1 seed.

The Eagles (20-10, 13-4 OVC) had four players score in double figures, led by Kalil Thomas, who had 20 points. Branden Maughmer added 12 points from the bench and Jake Wolfe chipped in as well with 11 points. Alex Gross also dotted double figures with 10 points.

Morehead State did a stellar job taking care of the basketball, dishing out 19 assists while turning the ball over just eight times. Mark Freeman’s eight assists were the most for the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Latest News

Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen (10) defends against Kentucky guard Cason Wallace (22) during the...
Kentucky picks up hard-fought win at Florida 82-74
Senior Jake Ohmer scored 13 points in the final two minutes, including the game-winner
Georgetown’s Jake Ohmer named WKYT Athlete of the Week
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)