Morehead State shoots 52 percent from deep, secures outright OVC Title with win at EIU

CHARLESTON, IL --The Morehead State men’s basketball team shot 52 percent from beyond the arc on the way to a 69-63 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on the road Wednesday as MSU secured its first outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title since 1983-84. With the win, MSU will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. 1983-84 was also the last time MSU was the No. 1 seed.

The Eagles (20-10, 13-4 OVC) had four players score in double figures, led by Kalil Thomas, who had 20 points. Branden Maughmer added 12 points from the bench and Jake Wolfe chipped in as well with 11 points. Alex Gross also dotted double figures with 10 points.

Morehead State did a stellar job taking care of the basketball, dishing out 19 assists while turning the ball over just eight times. Mark Freeman’s eight assists were the most for the Eagles.

